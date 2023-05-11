After a successful inaugural launch last year, TAZPIN is back featuring over 50 locally sourced pinball machines.
The pinball festival features the largest collection of pinball machines in Tasmania, all free to play after purchasing an admission ticket.
TAZPIN committee member Justin Kingston said visitors can expect to be mesmerised by the lights and sounds and relieve the nostalgia of the old days.
"Last year we had 500 visitors throughout the weekend, that just blew us out of the water in our first year," Mr Kingston said.
"This year we decided it would be an annual thing for Launceston; we love watching family and friends enjoying themselves and having an experience they wouldn't normally get."
In attendance will be the world pinball champion from the USA, Escher Lekoff, as well as the number one female Australian player Emily Cosson.
"The event has really grown through word of mouth in Australia through the pinball community, I reckon we've got about 50 mainlanders coming along this year," Mr Kingston said.
The festival was founded by Mr Kingston and a group of fellow pinball enthusiasts based in Launceston, called the Tassie Pinball Mafia.
He said between the six of them, they owned 120 pinball machines.
"We went to an event in Newcastle called Pinfest, which is Australia's longest running pinball festival and had an amazing time and thought we could do something similar in Launceston," he said.
"I rang everyone I knew in Tasmania with a pinball machine and out of that we got 26 contributors."
The pinball wizards also raised over $4000 for the 4k Children's Ward LGH Auxiliary last year, and projected a larger donation from this year's event.
Mr Kingston said they wanted to build the biggest pinball arcade that Tasmania had ever seen, but also give something back to the community.
"The children's ward was unanimous, it was the first thing mentioned between the six of us," Mr Kingston said.
Mr Kingston said his passion for the machine's started when he was a child but re-ignited later in life.
"As a 12 year old, I passed an arcade with my Mum who held my hand tight and said don't ever go down there," he said.
"Years went on and I was probably 35 when I found another pinball machine and my collection grew from there, I've now got 15."
TAZPIN 2023 premiers July 29-30 at the Launceston Italian Club.
Tickets can be purchased on tazpin.org.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
