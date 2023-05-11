The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TAZPIN returns bigger and better with over 50 machines

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World pinball champion Escher Lekoff, who will be in attendance at this year's TAZPIN. Picture supplied
World pinball champion Escher Lekoff, who will be in attendance at this year's TAZPIN. Picture supplied

After a successful inaugural launch last year, TAZPIN is back featuring over 50 locally sourced pinball machines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.