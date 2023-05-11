Has Premier gone cold on LGBTIQA+ conversion therapy ban?

An Independent MP has challenged the Premier on his commitment to ban conversion therapy in Tasmania, accusing him of bowing to a conservative faction in the Liberal Party.
The long delay for draft laws to ban conversion therapies has been questioned in state parliament this morning following repeated concerns that the Premier has weakened on the issue.
LGBTIQA+ advocates said while the delay continued, harmful conversion practices are being inflicted on LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.
Conversion therapies seek to change or suppress an individuals sexual orientation or gender identity, with Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria already adopting such a ban.
New South Wales, West Australia and South Australia have also committed to bans.
Clark Independent Kristie Johnston said she was concerned that Mr Rockliff was being influenced by the conservatives in the Tasmanian Liberal Party.
She said members of his government were in support of the Australian Christian Lobby's hateful and hurtful campaign against a ban on conversion therapy.
"I am concerned, like many others in the community, that you have gone cold on protecting the human rights of the LGBTIQ community because of some heat in the cabinet," Ms Johnston said.
"Will you commit to a bill before the end of the parliamentary year?"
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said a draft bill would be released in the "not-too-distant future".
"This is something that is occupying myself and the Attorney in terms of the policy formulation, and of course, into legislation as well," Mr Rockliff said.
"We are both committed to reform and change in this area, and remain so."
He said draft legislation would be out for public comment, and his expectation was that this would happen soon
"[I] look forward in this term of parliament, at the very least, of making that significant change," he said.
He said he had always advocated for a more inclusive Tasmania across his 21 years of parliamentary service.
"Tasmania should be a place where everyone feels supported, encouraged and included to be the best they can be."
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said Tasmania risked being the last state to ban conversion practices, making it a potential haven for conversion practitioners.
"We will seek an urgent meeting with the Premier and Attorney-General to outline the harm continued delays will cause," Mr Croome said
"Other states provide useful precedents and the issue itself is straightforward, so I don't understand why further policy discussion is needed," he said.
"The Premier committed to implementing the TLRI's recommendations and that is what we call on him to do asap."
Outside parliament, Ms Johnston called on the Premier to be honest and release an exact date in which he expects the legislation to be drafted.
"The Premier said he was personally committed, but was still working with the Attorney-General on the "policy". The policy is crystal-clear, this is not a difficult issue. It is about basic human rights," she said.
"The interjections from his own Cabinet colleagues as I asked my question is clear indication the Liberals are hopelessly wedged on this and the Premier has an internal fight on his hands."
The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) have used advertisements to garner support for their opposing position which state that conversion ban laws would "criminalise parents who question their children's wish to change gender".
A petition run by Liberal Bass MHA Lara Alexander also rallied concerns that parents would be unable to choose such therapy in the best interest of their children.
