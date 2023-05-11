Craig Newitt has a good chance to win his 34th group 1 race in the $500,000 South Australian Derby at Morphettville on Saturday.
The Tasmanian jockey will be on $11 chance Aberfeldie Boy for Cranbourne trainers Robbie Griffiths and Mathew De Kock.
Newitt rode Aberfeldie Boy when he won over 1600m at Pakenham two starts ago and again when third to older horses D'aguilar and Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin at the same track on April 27.
They have been his only runs since an unlucky third to Manzoice and Sharp N Smart in the group 1 Victoria Derby in October.
Newitt will have to navigate a path from a very wide barrier on Saturday but co-trainer de Kock is not concerned.
"He settles towards the rear anyway," de Kock said.
"They have been swooping on that track (over the carnival) so it can be done."
The trainer said that Aberfeldie Boy would be further improved by the run, being only third-up, but was "fit enough and close to his best".
Aberfeldie Boy's rivals will include Tasmanian Derby and Launceston Guineas winner Dunkel ($13) and highly-rated Victorian gelding Loco ($5.50) who is part-owned by Launceston lawyer Andrea Trezise.
Loco, trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr, has raced only four times for a Pakenham win and three city seconds.
He was beaten only a half neck when runner-up to another Derby contender, Red Sun Sensation, in the group 3 Chairman's Stakes at Morphettville a fortnight ago.
Loco was a $100,000 yearling and, like Aberfeldie Boy, is by super sire So You Think.
Tsunami Sam, scratched under unusual circumstances at Warrnambool last week, is listed to run at Cranbourne on Friday night with Tasmanian apprentice Codi Jordan in the saddle.
Tsunami Sam has 63kg in the Benchmark 64 Handicap over 1000m but will carry 61kg after Jordan's claim.
He was $6.00 third favourite with Sportsbet on Thursday afternoon, with the market possibly influenced by his extreme outside barrier draw (13).
Stewards ordered Tsunami Sam's withdrawal from a race at Warrnambool last Thursday only a minute before start time. He had been heavily backed into second favourite.
They then opened an inquiry into why trainer Scott Brunton had presented the gelding to race unshod which is in contravention of the rules.
Tsunami Sam had won in Hobart 18 days earlier at his first start for Brunton.
Former Tasmanian reinsman Jack Laugher, now one of the leading drivers in Victoria, will return home for Sunday night's $20,000 Launceston Mile at Mowbray.
Laugher will drive Khaki Nui for his father Michael, as well as stablemates I Of The Hurricane, Christian Jaz and Emjays Black Chip in support races.
The 24-year-old has won 61 races in Victoria in the first 4-1/2 months of the new season to be third on the statewide drivers' premiership behind James Herbertson and Chris Alford.
He is fourth behind big guns Kate Gath, Greg Sugars and Chris Alford on the metropolitan table with eight wins.
Jordan Chibnall will also return from Victoria for Sunday night's meeting and has six drives for Ben Yole.
Chibnall was the leading female driver in Tasmania in 2021 with 38 wins and was premiership runner-up in 2022 with 22 wins despite leaving the state mid-season.
OLE OLA (Elwick Race 7): Had rap on her from day 1 and hasn't finished further back than fourth in five starts. Drew badly when resuming and rider eased to try to get in but couldn't and she was never better than three wide. Finished off very nicely over the 1200m and now steps up to a distance that she won over last time in. Looks winner with ordinary luck.
MAJOR MUCHA (Mowbray Race 10): Flashed home from midfield on pegs when close third to Kick It To Jack and Montana Lad in Hobart last week, finishing better than anything else in the race. Did have the benefit of a soft run before getting a late split but Gareth Rattray retains the drive and he could get a nice trail again here. Repeat of that effort would make him hard to beat.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.