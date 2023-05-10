Legend of comedy and founding member of renown British comedy group Monty Python is returning to Australia bringing his new production 'An evening with the late John Cleese' to Launceston's Princess Theatre.
In his new show, Cleese will be reporting on his experiences in the afterlife, and informing audiences on what to expect when they get there.
Cleese quickly became well known around the world for his comedic antics in cult films like Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Life of Brian and many more.
Cleese will regale fans with stories and exclusive clips from his illustrious career that spans over 50 years, providing an opportunity to get up close and personal with a force behind some of the most ground-breaking comedy of the 20th Century.
Presale tickets are available now through Theatre North, while general admission goes on sale May 15.
John Cleese performs his new show July 24 at Princess Theatre.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
