Monty Python founder John Cleese coming to Launceston

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 9:51am
John Cleese will bring his new show, An Evening with the Late John Cleese, at Princess Theatre in July. Picture supplied
John Cleese will bring his new show, An Evening with the Late John Cleese, at Princess Theatre in July. Picture supplied

Legend of comedy and founding member of renown British comedy group Monty Python is returning to Australia bringing his new production 'An evening with the late John Cleese' to Launceston's Princess Theatre.

