The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Taped surgery lights at LGH are 'fully operational' says Tasmanian Premier

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier defends duct-taped surgery lights in hospital operating theatre
Premier defends duct-taped surgery lights in hospital operating theatre

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff is defending the use of duct-taped equipment in a Launceston General Hospital operating theatre in state parliament this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.