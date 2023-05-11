Premier defends duct-taped surgery lights in hospital operating theatre

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff is defending the use of duct-taped equipment in a Launceston General Hospital operating theatre in state parliament this morning.
Labor leader Rebecca White did not accept the wear and tear explanation given by a government spokesperson in regards to the duct-taped lighting equipment.
She raised concerns about the safety risks of the sub-standard equipment potentially falling into open wounds.
"Firstly that is an awful lot of tape to conceal wear and tear, and secondly the secretary of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Emily Shepherd has disputed your claim saying that the enamel in the machines is disintegrating," Ms White said.
Mr Rockliff said the Launceston General Hospital had the highest standards of safety.
"The pictured lighting equipment is fully operational and surgical services continue to be delivered unaffected," Mr Rockliff said.
"Equipment is tested regularly across our hospitals and health services to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety".
He said the government had invested in a theatre refurbishment project.
"We know that equipment can face wear and tear, which is why under our theatre refurbishment project we are updating two operating theatres at the Launceston General Hospital and this plan has also extended to all operating theatre lights at the LGH as well," he said.
"This is part of our $196 million elective surgery plan."
He also took the opportunity to slam Labor for its past management in health, referring to theatre operating beds that the former Labor government put into storage.
"We had to get them out of storage and put them back into wards where they should have been."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.