This Friday we take a look back at the week that was in May 2008.
May 8-14, 15 years ago was a week filled with working dogs, new centre openings and more.
The Tin Centre opened in Derby with the ribbon cutting with then Premier Paul Lennon, Federal Member for Bass Jodie Campbell and Break'O'Day Mayor Peter Partridge.
The Australian Sheepdog Championships were gearing up to take place at York Park, while dog lovers were warming up for the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
Hospital staff preparing to bake a storm up for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, while students at the white central cross and surrounds gathered to make the symbol of World Youth Day at St Patrick's College.
Meanwhile, the building progress was underway on the aquatic centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
