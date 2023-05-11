The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Flashback Friday: The week that was May 8-14, 2008

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Friday we take a look back at the week that was in May 2008.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.