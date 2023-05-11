The housing shortage threatens millions of dollars of agricultural production, Tasmanian Farmers Graziers Association president Ian Sauer says.
The TFGA is demanding action from the federal politicians to tackle the severe housing shortage faced by agricultural workers across Tasmania, and nationwide.
Mr Sauer said TFGA members were feeling the impact of a lack of housing in rural areas.
He said the issue affected the industry more widely than seasonal workers, saying those who work in mainstream agriculture like dairy, cropping and feedlots were also impacted.
"The lack of housing Australia-wide puts at risk millions of dollars of produce not being harvested, which restricts further expansion and greater farm productivity," Mr Sauer said.
The association sent a letter to federal parliamentarians on Tuesday, May 9, urging them to address the issue.
They want the federal government's initiative to allocate funding for the construction of 30,000 homes in regional and rural Australia within the next five years supported.
"We have a golden opportunity to help alleviate one of the nation's greatest cost of living issues by improving housing affordability in regional and remote areas," Mr Sauer said.
"In addition, addressing the issue will have a positive impact on the creation of indirect jobs and the individuals who provide vital support for the industry's operations, such as nurses and other health care professionals, as well as contributing to the wellbeing of the wider community."
The Jacqui Lambie network has negotiated for Tasmania to have a share of 1200 houses from the government's housing fund, if passed.
Mr Sauer said it was a positive move and he hoped houses would be earmarked specifically for agricultural areas.
The TGFA sought for all federal politicians to honour the intent of the federal legislation to address the shortage of housing in regional areas.
"We can use this as legislative change as an opportunity to further Tasmania's and the nation's economic growth," he said.
