Launceston have another debutant and welcome back a triple-premiership player this weekend for their away clash with Lauderdale.
Ryan Shipp will play his first senior game while Jamieson House has returned from Wynyard where he started the year.
Meanwhile, Mitch Thorp will coach the Blues on game day for the first time this season after serving a four-match suspension.
Scott Stephens, who has been caretaker coach, said he would continue to assist when available.
Stephens said teenager Shipp would likely play as a small forward.
"He's got a bit of leg-speed and been playing solid footy in the DLs," he said.
Earlier this week, The Examiner reported House had decided to return to the TSL after playing six games with his junior club Wynyard in the NWFL.
Stephens said he could play multiple roles.
"Jamieson is a bit of an endurance athlete and has played the majority of his footy at Launceston as a backman, certainly in all the three premierships as a key back, there's no doubt he'll spend some time down there behind the footy," he said.
"But we'll be looking to put him on the ball at some point to utilise his size and strength around the footy and running capabilities."
Stephens said Conall McCormack was back too and would likely go into a wing rotation.
Tasmania Devils players James Leake and Tom Beaumont, who are unavailable, are among the outs.
The Blues, who are fourth on the ladder with two wins and two losses, haven't won since the second round when they beat North Hobart by 43 points.
"It's really important to get a win and keep the scoreboard ticking over so we don't lose contact with where we need to be on the ladder," Stephens said.
"It will be another solid trip down South against a team with which has probably had a bit of indifferent form for the start of the year but who are very dangerous on their home track and must be respected."
The assistant coach said the Blues needed to brush up on their work around the ball.
"We were clearly beaten at stoppages against Clarence and most recently against Kingborough as well," he said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
