The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Launceston Blues take on Lauderdale in TSL round six

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 11 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson House returns for Launceston this weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jamieson House returns for Launceston this weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston have another debutant and welcome back a triple-premiership player this weekend for their away clash with Lauderdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.