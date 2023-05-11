Finals contenders Longford and South Launceston have a classic 'eight-point' game ahead of them in NTFA premier division round six.
Both have had the bye and they each have eight premiership points with their 2-2 records.
Fifth-placed Longford have a 177.78 percentage while sixth-ranked South have 139.34.
The Tigers are keen to bounce back at home after falling to Rocherlea by 23 points last weekend.
Coach Mitch Stagg said the reigning premiers had worked on numerous aspects at training.
"It was really one quarter that costs us and I touched on that post-game," he said.
"We just haven't had a consistent four-quarter effort and at the end of the day in senior footy and with the competition being so tight if you're off for 20 mins it can really cost you."
Stagg said the Tigers had enjoyed great battles with the Bulldogs in recent years.
The Tigers coach wasn't expecting to make changes but said the injured Kacey Curtis wasn't far away.
"He has been working pretty hard. He had a small knee operation in the pre-season so we're hoping he may become available for selection this week or in the next couple of weeks," Stagg said.
Otherwise, the coach has been stoked to see youngsters step up this year.
"It was really pleasing to see some of the guys, who may have been on the fringes the last couple of years, put in good pre-seasons and they're taking on bigger roles," he said.
"Over the past three or four years, we've advocated for our juniors progressing into the senior side so a couple of those young guys are getting increased roles and taking that opportunity."
South built momentum in round five with a win over George Town.
Maher said it was strong performance and the Bulldogs could improve their goal-kicking accuracy after their 15.21 (111) to 6.3 (39) effort.
Maher shed light on what else the Bulldogs were working on.
"Against the Longfords and Rocherleas and these sides, if you allow them to get on top around the footy and allow them easy entries into their forward-50, it can be a long day sometimes," he said.
"It's just making sure we're on top of that."
The Bulldogs are looking forward to Saturday's clash.
"It's always good to play the best teams and test yourself against the best sides and see where you're at," Maher said.
"I know the boys are pretty excited, it should be a cracking game out there."
Maher wasn't anticipating any changes for the weekend but explained he was expecting a flurry of returning players after next weekend's competition bye.
He said Luke McCarty, Lachie Cocker, Toby Lucas and Sam Mayne were among the group due to return after the bye.
Maher reflected on the Bulldogs' previous games at Longford Recreation Ground.
"It's quite similar to South (Youngtown Oval) size-wise, it can get windy out at South and it can get windy there," he said.
"We've played good footy out there in the past but they play very well out there.
"At the end of the day, they're the reigning premiers and we've got to go out there with respect and if we play some good footy we'll give ourselves an opportunity."
In other matches, Bracknell, who had the bye last weekend, host Deloraine who defeated Scottsdale in round five.
George Town welcome Bridgenorth with both teams eager to get back on the winners' list after convincing losses.
Rocherlea, who beat Longford last weekend, venture to Scottsdale.
Top team Hillwood have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.