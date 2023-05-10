Northern Tasmanian products and AFL draft hopefuls Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders will represent the Australia under-18 team for the second time this year on Saturday.
The 2023 AFL Academy Boys will take on Carlton's VFL team at Marvel Stadium with the match a curtain-raiser to the round nine AFL clash between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs.
McKercher is a Launceston Blues product while Sanders is a North Launceston export, who now plays with Sandringham Dragons. Clarence's Jack Callinan is also in the squad.
Academy members, who will all be eligible for this year's AFL draft, will take part in their third and final camp in Melbourne this week.
The academy's purpose is to prepare players for transition from talent pathways into elite football programs.
The group represented Australia last month during the AFL's Gather Round, losing by 13 points to Port Adelaide's SANFL team at Adelaide Hills.
McKercher had 15 disposals and four tackles while Sanders collected 20 disposals and laid six tackles.
Saturday's match will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website. It starts at 4:10pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
