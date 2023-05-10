Parts of a collection that is of historic significance to Launceston is at risk of deterioration and damage because it lacks a permanent base.
The Launceston History Centre which holds more than 20,000 books and local historical documents has been looking for a home for at least five years.
Launceston History Centre president John Dent said at the moment, the collection was all over the place and parts are unavailable for researchers or the general public.
The centre was formed in May 2022 when the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute, the Tasmanian Family History Society's Launceston-branch, and the Launceston Historical Society became an incorporated body.
Its collection is primarily composed of material belonging to the Family History Society and the Friends of the Launceston Mechanic's Institute.
Some of these items are currently separated in various places in the city, across private homes and even a farm.
The Family History Society's collection is in the stables on Tamar Street and other parts of this collection are scattered in about half-dozen residential homes in Launceston.
The collection of the Friends of the Launceston Mechanic's Institute is at a university facility in Newnham.
There are huge disadvantages with managing a vast, scattered collection, Mr Dent said.
He said sometimes people downsize and no longer have room for the collection.
In other cases, a custodian of the collection dies and the group has had to rescue that collection.
Mr Dent is also concerned about the integrity of the collection and potential for damage.
"There's been some things that have been lost out of the collection over the years just because it's very hard to keep track of when it's not available and accessible." he said.
Additionally, items can deteriorate if they're not kept in good conditions.
Parts of the Family History collection are stored in people's basements and below people's houses.
Mr Dent said it was not a desirable place to keep paper records.
He said they had considered commercial sites, but were unable to find anything suitable.
Mr Dent said there were items in the collection that date to the early colonial history of Tasmania and some of the books are the only copy that are currently available in the world.
He said the collection from the Launceston Mechanic's institute and Friends of the Launceston Mechanic's Institute was most significant
The Launceston Mechanic's Institute was created in 1842.
Like other mechanic's institutes in Britain, it provided the working class with opportunities to educate themselves.
The collection contains minutes, correspondence, financial documents, annual reports, subscription lists, stock books and published catalogues.
A report written by historian Susan Marsden in 2015 assessed the Friend's collection and found that it was "unique and of high significance."
The collection "retains a substantial proportion of the institute library - fiction, non-fiction and periodicals - amassed over a century from the formative years of a major non-metropolitan city, which was crucial to the social and cultural development of Launceston, and was associated with major historical figures not only in Tasmanian but also in Australian history," the report says.
Notable items in the institute's collection include first editions of Darwin, Huxley, Dickens, Eliot and Hardy, periodicals such as Punch and popular fiction from the 1850s to 1940s.
The Marsden report says that this was a significant collection as it illustrated the reading habits, information sources and connections of a colonial and non-metropolitan city and its international and British empire connections.
Mr Dent said it was a collection that was pretty unique in Australia and potentially the world.
The Launceston History Centre has expressed interest in basing themselves at Paterson Barracks if the property could be acquired by the council from Department of Defence.
In March this year, Cr Tim Walker put forward a motion for Council to approach the Defence Department with the aim of turning the barracks into a community site.
Mr Dent said that the history centre was keen on Paterson Barracks, but was unsure if it will eventuate.
The search continues.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
