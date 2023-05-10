Worrying signs are emerging that the conservative side of politics in Australia is once again of a mind to victimise the unemployed for its own political advantage.
Under the Howard government, an artform was made of stereotyping those without jobs as dole bludgers.
Now that we have from the Albanese government long-overdue recognition of the case for raising the rate of welfare payments, the Coalition is falling back on those same tactics.
Earlier this month, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for the return of Work for the Dole - in spite of the fact it has, unfortunately, never been abolished.
That embarrassment aside, he was responding to calls for an increase in unemployment benefits, officially known as the JobSeeker Payment, with the well-worn dog whistle that people do not want to work.
"These programs (Work for the Dole) say to people, you're unemployed, you're able to work, there's work out there, so why aren't you in a job?" Mr Dutton told a Sydney radio station.
"If they've got an ability to work in the current labour market, they should be able to find work."
A similar sentiment was expressed by his deputy in the wake of the budget.
"It is really hard to live on these payments. But the job vacancy rate in the economy is sky high," Sussan Ley said.
"So my point is, rather than simply accepting that we're going to have a cohort of people on welfare payments, and there will always be some I acknowledge that, and there will always be barriers to employment I acknowledge that, what we need to do is move people into the jobs that are crying out for them, because that's actually in their interests."
Here is the problem, which Ms Ley has, at least, noted: There are always barriers to employment.
In this labour market, as Mr Dutton said, people should be able to find work, but clearly for many who are jobless - and we are talking about long-term jobless, not those who have recently lost employment - there will be underlying reasons for that.
And Work for the Dole does not help; it was never designed to. Rather, it was always about maligning the unemployed by portraying them as bludgers who need to be made to work for the pittance they receive.
Empathy and understanding would lead to better services and better outcomes for those in need, but then where is the political win in that for a struggling opposition?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.