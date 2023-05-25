Welcome to Travelways,
There's no denying: it's certainly cold out there.
But can I tell you a secret? Winter isn't something to fear in Tasmania. It isn't for shutting yourself away and never venturing out the door. In fact, for those ready for a real adventure this is when the state comes alive.
Don't believe me? Have a look at the events crowding the calendar as the temperature drops; too many to fill these pages. From the quirky Mid Winter Fest to the Festival of Voices, your to-do list is going to be jampacked.
And that's before we hit the mothership of winter events: Dark Mofo. This celebration of art, cold weather traditions and solstice feasting (with a health dose of nude swimming) is an unmissable treat. Quirky, provocative and always cutting-edge, as the days unfold in the clutches of Hobart's chill there's an air of a magic about.
So get out there this winter: enjoy the wood fires and the misty walks; have a look at the inky night skies, often painted by the Aurora lights and discover the cold weather magic that Tasmania does so well.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
