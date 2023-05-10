A new hydrogen refueling infrastructure pitched for George Town has taken the next steps to become a reality as its timeline remains to be commercially viable by the end of this year.
The LINE Hydrogen proposal to operate a hydrogen production facility in Agnes Street, George Town was advertised through the council.
The development would be Tasmania's first commercial scale hydrogen production facility, with an aim of producing up to 1.7 tonnes per day of hydrogen in the early stages.
There are plans to increase production to up to 3.4 tonnes per day for the next stage.
It would distribute green hydrogen to Tasmanian refuelling stations for hydrogen fuelled heavy transport vehicles and other industry customers, the proposal states.
"LINE Hydrogen's George Town project is one of Australia's most progressed hydrogen production and distribution projects, utilising Tasmanian distribution and refuelling partners, and heavy transport trucking partners already announced for the project," the development application outlined.
LINE Hydrogen signed an agreement with Bonney Energy in November, 2022 to develop new hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Tasmania.
The application stated a hydrogen production facility consists of hydrogen generation equipment, hydrogen purification equipment and capture, plant control system, independent safety plant control systems, and process water purification system.
There will also be a pieces of equipment placed outside buildings.
Locating renewable sources of energy was considered of "critical importance" for the hydrogen production facility, according to the application.
"The ability of the HPF to co-locate with the Bell Bay Solar Farm was a key consideration in the selection process as was access to hydro generated power to provide renewable firming power," the application said.
It is planned for hydrogen to be delivered to refuelling stations in the form of compressed hydrogen.
"LINE Hydrogen's George Town Project will support, and lead, the national expansion of the local hydrogen industry development through the roll out of green hydrogen refuelling facilities throughout the state," it said.
"In achieving this, Tasmania will demonstrate both the viability and the necessity of base load hydrogen to delivering a cost-effective decarbonisation strategy by aiming to deliver green hydrogen for diesel replacement to Tasmanian heavy transport operators, and heavy industries."
George Town Council will decide whether to green light the proposal at a future meeting.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.