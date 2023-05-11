A local choir group is showing that from little things; big things grow as they invited members of the public to sing with them ahead of National Reconciliation Week at the end of May.
Tasmania Performing Arts Centre is welcoming "even the shower singers" to come together and record a singalong of the famed Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody song this Saturday.
The choir group is one of many across the country answering Reconciliation Australia's call to "Be a Voice for Generations" and honour the work of those in the past who fought for justice in our country.
Tasmania Performing Arts Centre art director Deb Morcom said a friend asked her to lead the group in learning From Little Things Big Things Grow to "raise awareness of our history."
"It's good to understand and know how hard it has been for the Aboriginal people to fight for their land, which has always been theirs," Ms Morcom said.
"When I was growing up, those things were ignored; we never touched Aboriginal history, and through this, we can honour those generations.
"It's so important to understand our history and to remind ourselves of our obligations to future generations."
The iconic song pays tribute to the Gurindji people and the history of the Wave Hill Walk-Off of 1966, culminating in then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam's symbolic handing back of the Gurindji land eight years later.
The Gurindji strike was instrumental in heightening the understanding of First Nations land ownership in Australia. It was a catalyst for the passing of the Northern Territory's Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1976.
Ms Morcom said the Centre's involvement with Voices For Generations was a community effort that "highlights the idea of coming together."
"We have an exceptional group coming together to show that a little thing can achieve something big," Ms Morcom said.
Although National Reconciliation Week is from May 27 to June 3, the local choir group will perform their rendition at 2.00pm on Saturday, May 13, to meet the deadline of sharing it with Reconciliation Australia via recording.
The group is still accepting members tonight, May 11, at 14 Wentworth Street, Newstead, to learn the song before the final recording at City Park.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
