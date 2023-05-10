The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Founder of Emergency ID on her business inspiration

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lesley Tyrell and Emergency ID founder Nicole Graham in their Campbell Town office. Picture supplied.
Lesley Tyrell and Emergency ID founder Nicole Graham in their Campbell Town office. Picture supplied.

Emergency ID Australia, a small business based in Campbell Town, is a quiet achiever that was recognised this year as a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.