The keeper of memories

It had to happen I guess. The pet story, so let's get it over with. Like an episode of Bluey, there is also a lesson in there somewhere.
My wife and I have always been dog people (dog owners, not hybrid human-dog people). Both of our families have had an unbroken stream of small friends.
We often even measure our marriage landmarks in dog "generations" and we are just now entering generation three (3G?), the Daisy (Smithfield-Border Collie) and Lucy (Wire Haired Pointer-Labrador) show.
Generation one was film: an easy going food sneak Schnauzer "Ziggy" and the extremely long lived (17+) fox terrier cross "Pippin". Ironically, these images are relatively sparce, but have a longer shelf life being shot on film.
Gen two was shot with digital mostly and covered my old mate "Jack" the Smithfield-cross and "Big Red" aka Pepper the Ridgeback-cross. With Pepper we gained an appreciation for third hand dogs, being a late adoption from family of an already adopted stray. Jack garnered our respect living long and well despite several health issues.
I guess we have been lucky, because these three generations have lasted a decent couple of decades and then some.
As the assumed family photographer, although others are more than capable, I have felt it my duty to record their lives from first contact to final departure. It has not been hard work.
How quickly the time goes. Before you know it, your four legged charge is sprouting a beard and an attitude!
This record keeping has taken several different forms over the years as photographic formats and gear have changed.
For example, when a quality obsessed fine art film photographer had to face the reality that a clunky medium format "box" camera with manual focus, manual exposure and only 12 shots per roll of film meant missing far too many normal moments, I returned to the world of the more practical SLR camera.
In the digital era, we have the opportunity to take more chances, so the last two generations of companions have been visually spoiled. Although if you ask them if they like a lens pointed at them, maybe not.
Another useful feature in theory is a small and silent camera. I have around the little Olympus EM10 mk2, at hand always, because moments are fleeting.
These newer cameras also have the ability to shoot silently and are often "old school" tiny. This is relative of course, because the supposedly silent mode is actually within our dog's hearing range, but they still seem less bothered by a quieter and smaller camera.
When the inevitable changing of the guard comes, for a while the pictures are shelved, but when the time is right they provide the much needed memories of our once devoted friends (this is the lesson, I guess).
Of course, this could be good advice for us all or just an exercise in self indulgence.
- Rod Thompson
