A fit for purpose migrant system is only one prong of many needed to combat labor shortages in agriculture, Tasmanian industry leader says.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chief executive Hugh Christie backed the National Farmers' Federation welcoming the Australian government's review into the migration system, announced late last month.
"The key thing for us is one of the biggest challenges for the agriculture sector is labor," Mr Christie said.
"We'd agree with NFF that we need a fit for purpose migrant system to improve competition, and if pathways for people working in the agriculture sector can be made for permanent residency that would be fantastic."
In the federal government's budget handed down on Tuesday, $378 million was promised to expand the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility scheme.
The scheme brings thousands of Pacific workers into the country, including Tasmania, to fill positions in industries facing labour shortages such as agriculture.
Mr Christie said expanding the scheme would be great for many industries.
He also said a broader review was needed to increase the number of skilled laborers to what is needed.
"We need a range of approaches to address the labor issues, and PALM isn't going to solve all the issues," he said.
Broadening the net to continue investing in agricultural training, Mr Christie said was important to bulk up the workforce.
"We need to be seen as an employer of choice and for children to see a career in agriculture," Mr Christie said.
"We need to see people coming through Tasmanian schools with appropriate training and support to move into agriculture as a career."
He said the pinch of labor shortages was being felt "across the gambit".
"We need more shearers, and getting people trained as shearers, the dairy industry is constantly struggling to find labor, just just milkers but senior staff," he said.
"Veggie processing is reliant on working in the factory, so is reliant on PALM.
"We need a multi-prong approach to ensure we have workers."
Molly Appleton
