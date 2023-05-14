Steve Bishop recommends professional help for estate disputes Advertising Feature

Senior Launceston lawyer, Steve Bishop. Picture Supplied

Estate litigation refers to legal disputes that arise in the context of a deceased person's estate. These disputes can arise for a variety of reasons, such as disputes over the validity of the deceased person's will, disputes over the distribution of assets, and disputes over the actions of executors or trustees.

A dispute over the validity of the deceased person's will can occur when a family member or other interested party believes that the will was not executed properly or that the deceased person did not have the mental capacity to make the will.

Perhaps the most common is a Family Provision Claim. The Testator's Family Maintenance Act (TFMA) allows certain family members of the deceased person to claim a greater share of an estate if they are left without adequate provision for their proper maintenance and support. The eligible family members include the spouse or partner of the deceased person, the children (including stepchildren), and any other person who was dependent on the deceased at the time of their death.

To make a claim under the TFMA, the family member must file an application with the Supreme Court of Tasmania. The court will then consider various factors, such as the financial needs of the applicant, the size of the estate, and the relationship between the applicant and the deceased person.

However, it is important to note that the TFMA does not allow family members to obtain any amount they desire. The court will only order a greater share of the estate if it is satisfied that the applicant has not been adequately provided for. The court will also consider the wishes of the testator, the size of the estate and the claims of other beneficiaries when making its decision.

The estates of many famous people have been involved in estate disputes, such as Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Howard Hughes, Nelson Mandela, BB King, Martin Luther King Jnr, etc. But it is not only the rich and famous involved in estate litigation: there are more than 3,000 cases each year in Australia, sometimes involving very moderate estates.

Estate litigation can be complex and emotionally charged, as it often involves family members and close friends of the deceased person. It can also be costly, as the legal work is labour intensive. In many cases, it is preferable for the parties to try to resolve the dispute through mediation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution.

The way to avoid such stressful and expensive litigation is simple and clear: follow the advice of a lawyer experienced in this area. Only about 60 per cent of Australians have a will, and many of these are inadequate, being prepared without legal advice.