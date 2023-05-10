The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Health experts say more jabs needed as flu season on the horizon

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fewer people have received their influenza vaccinations than previous years, causing concern for health experts. Photo: File
Fewer people have received their influenza vaccinations than previous years, causing concern for health experts. Photo: File

Local health clinics are reporting a low in the number of patients getting annual influenza jabs compared with last year, citing "vaccination fatigue".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.