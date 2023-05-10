Local health clinics are reporting a low in the number of patients getting annual influenza jabs compared with last year, citing "vaccination fatigue".
Owner and clinical director at Launceston Health Hub, D Jerome Muir Wilson, said his clinic had delivered more than 6000 influenza vaccinations in 2022 and was "well under half that this year."
"We're worried that could leave the community vulnerable to what is looking to be a big flu season this year," he said.
"Fewer people have received their vaccination and it seems to be fatigue - they haven't had as many vaccinations as they have in the past three years.
"They have Band-aids from all of them lined up on their arms and that takes a mental toll."
With more travellers and an earlier influenza cases peak in late May last year, experts had prepared for a similar outbreak, however, patients don't seem to have received the memo.
Annual vaccinations against influenza are recommended for anyone more than six months of age, and this year's vaccine is quadrivalent, meaning it offers protection against four strains of influenza.
Health experts are reminding the public that the flu can be just as nasty as COVID-19 - and in some instances nastier - and that cases are already on the rise, with Health Tasmania's fortnightly influenza surveillance graphs trending upward with a cases peak likely for early June.
"There hasn't been a big flu outbreak yet, but if you leave it until then, it will be too late," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"Younger patients have been coming in this year saying they can't believe this is the flu that they've caught.
"And what's most concerning is that we're seeing a lower number of vulnerable patients receiving vaccinations."
Those vulnerable groups include pregnant women, children aged six months to five years, people aged 65 and older, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people more than six months old, and people with chronic illnesses.
"The most worrying group is the six month to five year olds," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"They haven't had influenza in the past having had a few years growing up in a germ-free environment.
"And there are some potentially more significant complications in those under fives."
For vulnerable groups, vaccinations are free under the National Immunisation Program.
Influenza vaccinations are available at general practitioners and pharmacies and are most effective from two weeks after injection for three to four months.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
