Students from Summerdale Primary School in Launceston are heading into the country this week.
They're part of a project to inspire future generations to get involved with agricultural innovation.
Some of the topics that children will cover are chickens and egg production, cattle, biosecurity and topics relating to digital data that can be collected on farms.
It is delivered by the Tasmanian Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub in partnership with the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association (TFGA) and the Hagley Agricultural Learning Centre (ALC).
TFGA education officer Claire Robertson said the project offered an exciting new experience for students, aiming to spark their interest in innovation for agriculture.
"We are aiming to inspire the next generation of agricultural innovators through a hands-on day at ALC at Hagley covering sustainable agriculture, the need to manage land and water, biosecurity, technology in agriculture and more," she said.
"Once they have developed an understanding of the areas needing innovation, they will then explore their own ideas creating possible solutions to agricultural industry issues.
"Their role is to then come up with what could be improved. What could we do a little better?"
The children will consider how aspects of farm work could be automated and come up with their own designs for solutions that could assist in that area.
"This week's excursion marks the sixth group of students to try the experience and we've been amazed by some of the fantastic innovative ideas generated so far," Ms Robertson said.
The hands on session at Hagley will give them ideas and explore and will be followed by two sessions in their classrooms to refine their ideas and solutions.
Farm innovation hub director Sandra Knowles said the hub was delighted to be working on a project that sparked interest in young people through a hands-on approach.
"It's important we engage young people in agriculture and make them aware of the diverse career opportunities that are available," she said.
"We need enthusiastic and innovative minds to ensure Australian agriculture is sustainable, resilient to a changing climate and continues to thrive."
The project is aimed at inspiring students to be "part of the agricultural solutions in the future", Ms Robertson said.
"It's really just about letting them know that even if agriculture is not something that's been in the realm of their thoughts before or they haven't had any exposure to it, there's lots of aspects to it that they could be involved with," she said.
The project will be completed in June and will take ten school groups through the length of the program.
The farm innovation hub is one of eight hubs nationally funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The hub is based at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture at the University of Tasmania and delivered through a network of industry and community partners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.