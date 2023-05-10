The Examiner
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says House of Assembly review won't cancel parliamentary privilege

By Matt Maloney
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff faced questions on Wednesday following a ministerial statement on parliamentary behaviour delivered the previous day.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff told state parliament on Wednesday he has no intention to see the convention of parliamentary privilege weakened after he relayed concerns to members the previous day on the naming of public servants during parliamentary debate.

