Premier Jeremy Rockliff told state parliament on Wednesday he has no intention to see the convention of parliamentary privilege weakened after he relayed concerns to members the previous day on the naming of public servants during parliamentary debate.
Mr Rockliff on Tuesday opened the sitting with a ministerial statement in which he used a letter from Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt that detailed her concerns of psychological and professional harm on naming public servants in debate on controversial matters.
He said named individuals did not have opportunities to respond to claims aired in parliament nor to defend themselves.
Mr Rockliff said he intended to write to Speaker Mark Shelton to request a review to standing orders and ensure hurtful personal attacks were kept from debates in the chamber.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor on Wednesday asked the Premier if he would rule out changes to the standing orders which would weaken parliamentary privilege.
"The responsible exercise of privilege has exposed corruption and malfeasance in public office," she said.
He said there was no intention of weaking parliamentary privilege.
"It's not my call to be able to force others around the standing orders committee to discuss these matters," Mr Rockliff said.
"What I want is robust but respecful debate."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
