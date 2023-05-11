Meander Valley's Vera Walker has lived through two world wars, The Great Depression, and has seen five monarchs on the throne - and yesterday celebrated her 105th birthday.
Ms Walker regaled family and friends with stories from her extraordinary life on Tuesday at an intimate celebration in Deloraine.
Nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her only living first cousin comprised some of the event's special guests.
With the milestone, Ms Walker now enters the extraordinarily rare class of super-centenarian.
The 105-year-old was born on the 9th of May, 1918, and said the birthday celebrations were made all the better by the presence of her extended family.
Ms Walker's close friend, Order of Australia recipient Lexie Young, said she "must be the oldest resident in Meander Valley".
"I call her every morning to check on her, because she still lives alone in a unit at 105," Ms Young OAM said.
"On Tuesday, she looked very good; sprightly with hair done for the day.
"She's had such a good life and was richly blessed."
The former nurse was born in the Meander Valley, growing up on a farmstead amongst her six other siblings.
However, she didn't spend her whole life in the region - Ms Walker travelled the world.
Working as a midwife in hospitals on Australian shores in Sydney, Darwin, and across Tasmania, she made it as far abroad as London and Ocean Island.
Ms Walker has now been retired for 45 years - more time than she was in the workforce.
"Our Aunt Vera tells a great story," Ms Young OAM said.
"Yesterday, she spoke about going to the garden party at Buckingham Palace in 1958 with the Queen Mother; it's astounding her memory.
"And I can't see her slowing down any time soon.
"Depending on how long Charles is around, she might live to see six monarchs!"
The Examiner attended Ms Walker's previous centenary celebrations in 2018.
