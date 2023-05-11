The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our People

Super-centenarian Vera Walker celebrates 105th birthday

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley resident Vera Walker with her 105th birthday cake. Picture Lexie Young
Meander Valley resident Vera Walker with her 105th birthday cake. Picture Lexie Young

Meander Valley's Vera Walker has lived through two world wars, The Great Depression, and has seen five monarchs on the throne - and yesterday celebrated her 105th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.