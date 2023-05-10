With Mother's Day is fast approaching, The Examiner has found five spots serving lunch, dinner and high tea options for the occassion.
Times: Seating times 9.45am and 11.30am. 1.5 hours per table
Menu: Mimosa or mocktail on arrival, soup and sourdough to start, platters to share of savoury and sweet treats.
Bookings: RSVP online via social media @VegOut on George. $55 per adult, $25 per child
Where: Veronica Cres, Norwood
Times: 10am-12pm, 1pm-3pm. Two hour sessions available.
Menu: Your high tea experience will begin with a refreshing house made non-alcoholic fruit punch, followed by a selection of Mothers Day inspired petit treats, fresh scones, delicious mouth watering savory treats and of course endless cups of tea!
They say: Sabina's high teas are like no other and this Mother's Day she is bringing her a-game to a once off POP UP High tea venue. Join us for a lovely day of relaxation and delectable, drop-dead gorgeous treats.
Bookings: Online at sabinas-petit-gateau.square.site/mothers-day. Cost $59 per person
Times: Only available lunch time 2.45pm, standby list available; Dinner seatings available between 5.45pm-9pm
Menu: Three course meal including decadent crayfish and spectacular cocktails
Bookings: Available online. $78 per person
Times: Lunch and dinner
Menu: A mothers day menu to select dishes from. Lunch is available for a two course menu with a combination of entree and main course, or main course and dessert. Dinner has two or three course options available.
Bookings: Online at themetzlaunceston.com.au. Lunch two courses for $55 per person, Dinner two courses for $65 or three courses for $75
Grain of the Silos
Times: 12.30pm
Menu: Mother's Day feasting lunch which includes a three course meal, including glass of sparkling on arrival for every mum.
Bookings: Online at grainofthesilos.com.au/blog/mothers-day-at-grain-2 for $95 per person
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
