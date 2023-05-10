The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

List of Mother's Day lunch, brunch, dinner in Launceston

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother's Day lunch, dinner and high tea selection. Picture by Shutterstock
Mother's Day lunch, dinner and high tea selection. Picture by Shutterstock

With Mother's Day is fast approaching, The Examiner has found five spots serving lunch, dinner and high tea options for the occassion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.