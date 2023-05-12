Launceston council supports increase funding for UNESCO

City of Launceston councillors supported the increased funding for the UNESCO City of Gastronomy program.
In 2022-23, the council provided $25,000 in funding, and on Thursday's council meeting, approved $37,500, an increase of $12,500.
In 2021, Launceston became one of only 49 cities in the world to have achieved the designation.
Other cites tapped for the honour include Thessaloniki in Greece, Rouen in France and Lankaran in Azerbaijan. Launceston is only the second city in Australia to win the designation, joining Bendigo who made the list in 2019.
The council agreed on the increased funding for the program due to its positive impact on Launceston.
Councillor Alex Britton, who co-owns a restaurant on the Seaport Boulevard and a self-proclaimed 'foodie', moved the motion.
He said the report from UNESCO wanted to make the airport a "gateway to the City of Gastronomy".
"This is a huge tick for Launceston," Cr Britton said.
"We are lucky that we've got [the accreditation], we have the resources, the food and the agriculture to sustain it."
Cr Andrea Dawkins applauded the work of the Launceston City of Gastronomy team but raised a caution about setting a cap over what council was prepared to provide.
"The events are expectational, we forget sometimes how incredible this part of the world is," she said.
Cr Dawkins said the global and social prosperity of the designation was not to be taken for granted.
She highlighted how food security was needed to be included in the reach of the City of Gastronomy efforts.
"This group is considering the more vulnerable members of the community as well as the incredible narrative of agri-tourism and food," Cr Dawkins said.
Councillor Lindi McMahon also supported the increased funding.
"The tangible outcomes will be the reward," she said.
Councillors agreed a limit should be in place, given the jump in funding in just 12 months but all supported the benefits the UNESCO designation brought.
Other Northern councils also received requests for funding for the 2023-24 financial year.
George Town, Meander Valley, Break O'Day, Dorset, Northern Midlands and West Tamar councils have all increased their contribution to the funding, though City of Launceston provides the highest amount.
The total requested funding for the 2023-24 is $80,000 not including the $20,000 from the City of Launceston for an event grant for agriCULTURED.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
