Tasmanian export and AFL umpire Nick Foot says he's over the moon the state has an AFL licence and Tasmania will be recognised on a national scale.
"From an umpiring point of view, particularly at community level, it can only be a good thing," he said.
"When you've got your own identity and own team playing in your own backyard and you're seeing guys go out every week whether that's playing, umpiring, coaching or whatever role it is.
"It's massive for Tassie and I'm certainly beaming and was very proud last week when the announcement was made."
It's Community Umpiring Week, where the AFL celebrates umpires right across the country, and all senior teams across Tasmania will wear green armbands this weekend in a sign of respect and appreciation for umpires.
According to AFL Tasmania there are more than 480 umpires in the state.
There are currently nine Tassie umpires officiating in the AFL and AFLW competitions.
AFL Tasmania umpiring manager Matt Phillips also spoke of the benefits the state's AFL team could have for umpires.
"We've certainly got our work ahead of us, we're expecting a rise in participation and that's going to mean more games and the requirement of more umpires to fill those games," he said.
"And the added benefit for us with the announcements coming through is with the additions of Tasmanian VFL/W and AFL/W sides.
"Not only for the players now there's (also) going to be a pathway for (umpires) in Tasmania.
"We've got several ex-Tasmanians now who are interstate who have moved on to further their craft.
"Now there's an opportunity potentially for those people to see it in their own state and be able to attain it without the need to necessarily move away."
Phillips said umpiring participation was on par with last year's numbers.
He said the goal was to raise the total significantly heading into 2024.
"We're aiming for the mid-600s, we're trying to get to the stage where we can have all the games across the state covered by umpires without the need for umpires to be doubling up," he said.
