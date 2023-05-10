Launceston Tornadoes will have their captain Keely Froling back as they aim to bounce back from a pair of NBL1 South losses last weekend.
The Torns welcome Geelong United to Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Froling was part of Australia's FIBA 3x3 women's team that qualified for the World Cup on the weekend.
They won all three of their games, defeating Madagascar 21-9, Czech Republic 18-16 and then the hosts Israel 21-11.
Froling explained the side didn't have to play a lot of court time in the end.
"In 3x3, you play 10-minute games but if you get to 21 points you stop before. We only got to 10 minutes once. I think we went over there to play about 18 minutes of basketball so it was good," she said with a laugh.
"It's (Israel) a long way to go for 18 minutes of basketball."
The Tornadoes skipper enjoys the 3x3 format.
"It fits perfectly, I like to be physical and play hard and fast, that's probably my game to a tee," she said.
"Next thing is the World Cup in Vienna (May 30 - June 4). I'll wait and see what happens. There's (Australian) Opals stuff going on as well so I've got a fair bit on the calendar I'll juggle around."
Playing at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup with the Opals in Sydney is on Froling's mind.
"I'm still waiting to find out team selection for that. I'm not sure when that will be. Hopefully soon considering it's coming pretty fast (June)," she said.
Meanwhile, point guard Micah Simpson is gradually increasing her minutes after returning from a back injury.
Simpson, who explained what the injury was, said she was building up her fitness with every game.
"We were in a workout in Bendigo and I just bent down to pick up my drink bottle and I had a little spasm in my back," she said.
"We just thought it was a spasm so it was just (doing) load management a bit and I ended up getting X-rays and I actually have a bulging disc on my right side that was pushing on my sciatic nerve.
"But I had a cortisone shot and did lots of rehab ... it's definitely getting better."
Meanwhile, JackJumpers associate head coach Jacob Chance and head physiotherapist Ryan Carroll have been selected as part of the coaching and support staff for Australia's FIBA World Cup men's campaign in August.
Chance will be head of video and analytics while Carroll has been named as a team physiotherapist.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
