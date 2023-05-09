Tasmania's Liberal Party parliamentarians have slammed the federal budget as a "spendathon" that is more likely to drive up the cost of living for Tasmanian families.
In a joint statement, Tasmanian Senators Jonno Duniam, Claire Chandler, Wendy Askew and Richard Colbeck said the budget failed to bring down power prices and failed Tasmanians in a "number of other fronts".
The statement read: "Before the election, the Prime Minister promised to lower the cost of living, he promised 'cheaper electricity' and he promised 'cheaper mortgages.' This Budget confirms these are broken promises."
Despite the announcement of $500 in federal energy bill rebates for families, the Tasmanian Liberal senators also said the budget would see Tasmanians' electricity bills "skyrocket".
"This Budget demonstrates Labor is ignoring regional Tasmanians and will ultimately only make their lives harder," the statement read.
Robert Mallett, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Small Business Council, said it was a pity the government had not opted for more measures aimed at increasing business investment, such as the instant asset write-off scheme under the former coalition government.
He also said the budget should have taken more steps to encourage more skilled migration in order to plug critical labour gaps in Tasmania and other states.
But Mr Mallett also said Tasmanian businesses stood to benefit from measures to increase Jobseeker and government payments to over-55s.
Small businesses also stand to benefit from the $650 energy bill rebate for business, he said.
Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson said the budget contained measures to improve access to general practice for vulnerable Australians, tackle inadequate Medicare indexation and make medicines more affordable for consumers battling with the cost of living.
The measures included tripling the Medicare Rebate for concession card holders and children under 16.
"With access to GP care getting more difficult for these patients due to increasing out of pocket costs, this targeted support is much needed and will make a real difference, especially in rural and regional areas," he said.
Dr Charlie Burton, Acting chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Council of Social Services, said the budget showed that the government has heard the needs of Tasmanians on low incomes.
But the response fell "well short" of the Prime Minister's core promise that 'no one is left behind', Dr Burton said.
"The loose change increase to JobSeeker ($2.86 a day) must be called out for what it is: hopelessly inadequate and instead of being a safety net traps people in poverty," he said.
"The Government has chosen to give people who don't need it a tax cut at a cost of $275 billion, instead of raising the rate of JobSeeker and related payments to a liveable level of at least $76 a day."
He also said the 15 per cent increase to Commonwealth Rent Assistance "doesn't come close to matching the skyrocketing increase in rents", while the $500 energy bill relief to 140,000 Tasmanians would "be quickly eaten up by anticipated price increases from 1 July".
