The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Former New Zealand pacer proving good buy for Westbury trainer

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Mile contender Khaki Nui opens his Tasmanian account at Mowbray last month. Picture by Stacey Lear
Launceston Mile contender Khaki Nui opens his Tasmanian account at Mowbray last month. Picture by Stacey Lear
Anthony Darmanin will be chasing a winning hat-trick on Lady Vuitton at Elwick on Sunday.
Anthony Darmanin will be chasing a winning hat-trick on Lady Vuitton at Elwick on Sunday.
Trainer John Blacker has a big team entered for Elwick including promising stayer Blonde Suspect.
Trainer John Blacker has a big team entered for Elwick including promising stayer Blonde Suspect.

Former New Zealand pacer Khaki Nui wasn't Westbury trainer Michael Laugher's first choice when he was looking to buy a horse in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.