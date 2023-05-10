Former New Zealand pacer Khaki Nui wasn't Westbury trainer Michael Laugher's first choice when he was looking to buy a horse in Victoria.
However a win at his fourth start in Tasmania and last-start placing in the Easter Cup vindicated Laugher's decision to take a punt on the seven-year-old gelding.
He is now looking for a breakthrough feature-race win when Khaki Nui tackles the $20,000 Launceston Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Although drawn badly and taking on some of the state's best horses, Laugher is confident that Khaki Nui is not out of place at the top level.
"The journey (1680m) suits him better than the Easter Cup," the trainer said.
"And, he's quick out of the gate so, if he'd drawn in and could have found the front, he would have been hard to run down.
"But the draw is awkward and does make it tough.
"I'm not sure whether we'll go forward from out there - we'll wait and see."
Laugher got Khaki Nui from prominent Victorian owner Eric Anderson.
"I rang Eric about a couple of others he had on the market but he'd already sold them that day so I asked him what else he had," the trainer explained.
"Khaki Nui had galloped at his two previous starts and got stood down so I said 'what about him?'
"He agreed I could have him - he wasn't cheap but I bought him.
"He had a few issues but we've slowly sorted them out.
"He's got plenty of ability and eventually I'll probably send him back over to (son) Jack at Bendigo and he can race around Melton.
"But I wanted to get him doing everything right first."
Khaki Nui is one of seven horses that Laugher has in work in Tasmania.
"Jack is looking after another six at Bendigo - we own them together - and is doing a good job," he said.
Barrier draw for Launceston Mile -
1 Kivik (em), 2 Will He Pike, 3 Aha Reaction, 4 Colby Sanz, 5 Buster William, 6 Boom, 7 Khaki Nui, 8 Cullenburn, 9 Check In, 10 Cool Water Paddy, 11 Rackemup Tigerpie, 12 Sunny Sanz, 13 Harjeet.
Two promising stayers coming through the ranks will go head-to-head at Elwick on Sunday.
Blonde Suspect and Lady Vuitton head the weights for the Mother's Day Benchmark 68 Handicap over 2100m and an impressive win by either could see them targetted at better races next season.
The John Blacker-trained gelding Blonde Suspect has won two of his past three starts on the synthetic track at Spreyton while Glenn Stevenson-trained mare Lady Vuitton has won her past two at Elwick.
Stevenson inherited Lady Vuitton from Victorian trainer Matthew Brown earlier in the year and said the four-year-old had really appreciated the beach life at Wesley Vale.
"She has really come on since she's been here," Stevenson said.
"She is doing so well (working) down at the beach - her riders have said she keeps improving all the time.
"The only box she hadn't ticked (prior to her last win) was the 2100m but, being by Dundeel, we thought she'd get it.
"She got some help from a good ride, getting into a great spot from a wide gate."
Anthony Darmanin, who has ridden Lady Vuitton to both her wins, said his only concern last start was that the mare raced too keenly.
"She had relaxed pretty good at her previous start and I thought the 2100m shouldn't be an issue but she didn't really switch off at any stage," Darmanin said.
"I didn't expect her to be able to show a good turn of foot after pulling so hard but she did and was very dominant again."
Blonde Suspect has come from back in the field to record his two wins and, in between, came from last again when narrowly beaten by the in-form Myocardium.
He is yet to win beyond 1880m but looks a genuine stayer in the making.
Blacker will send a big team to Elwick with 14 final acceptors for the nine-race meeting.
They include consistent three-year-old Fake Magic who steps up to open company for the first time in the $35,000 Ladbrokes Racing Club Handicap.
Fake Magic won three races in a row before a last-start second to the promising Alvarinho in the $50,000 3YO Autumn Classic.
The 1200m race was a late addition to the program and has attracted seven acceptors.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.