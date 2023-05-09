The local branch of a worldwide charitable organisation has provided more than 9000 meals for those struggling to make ends meet for a second year running as the affordable living crisis reaches new heights.
The Salvation Army Launceston, which provides breakfasts six days a week to struggling community members, reported no let up in the number of locals using the free meal service.
"Over the past two or three years, 9000 meals has been a consistent number of what we provide to the community," Salvation Army Launceston Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said.
"About half of those coming through in the morning are sleeping rough and there are a lot of newly homeless among them.
"The remainder are struggling too - we're all feeling the cost of living pressures.
"But those who were already struggling beforehand are now being unfairly affected; the pressure they're feeling is a compound one."
Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said many Launceston residents were having to make the decision between eating and heating.
"People have mentioned to me that they haven't had the power on for a couple of years," he said.
"That illustrates that people are in situations where they're in the ludicrously difficult position of making choices about their basic necessities."
Auxiliary Lieutenant Brown said the organisation was also experiencing an uptick in demand for tents, sleeping bags, and warm clothing as winter approaches.
Earlier in the week, Labor leader Rebecca White called on the state government to provide extra funding for community organisations like The Salvation Army who provided cost of living relief and food support.
"It's completely insulting to me, and I'm sure thousands of other Tasmanians, that we're not putting vulnerable people first and making sure they can access affordable, nutritious food," she said.
"These are the areas we're hearing very loudly from the community that they need help with, and after ten years of a Liberal government here in Tasmania, we need the federal Labor government to come to the rescue.
"We want to see investment in housing, investment in healthcare, and investment in cost of living pressures."
Donations can be made to The Salvation Army Launceston either financially or with food during its daytime opening hours.
