A Longford man has been charged over a spate of burglaries and thefts from businesses in the Launceston area over the last week.
Joseph William Freeman has been charged with 14 counts of burglary and 10 counts of stealing relating to 13 businesses in Launceston, Invermay and Kings Meadows.
The 30-year-old is alleged to have committed trespass and theft between April 27 and May 7.
Court documents reveal the extent of the alleged thefts beginning at Curtains and Blinds in Invermay Road on April 27.
On the same day, he also allegedly entered RSPCA at 207 Invermay Road and was charged with stealing a money till and cash valuing approximately $250.
On April 30, Freeman allegedly broke into Barratt's Music Store and stole cash totaling $200.
On May 3, Freeman allegedly entered Swamp Cafe at 207 Invermay Road and allegedly stole cash totaling $1200.
On the same day, he allegedly entered Boatyard Restaurant on 13 Park Street and stole cash totaling $300.
On May 5, Freeman allegedly entered Oscar Wylie on 82 Brisbane Street and stole cash totaling $380.
On the same day, he allegedly entered Fella Hamilton on 80 Brisbane Street with the intent to steal.
On May 6, he allegedly broke into Ye Olde Greengrocer on 248 Charles Street and stole a cash drawer and cash totaling $200.
On the same day, he allegedly entered Live Eat at 143 Hobart Road in Kings Meadows and stole cash totalling $750.
On May 7, he allegedly broke into Bob Hair on Tamar salon on 66a Tamar Street.
On the same day, he allegedly broke into Tasmanian Divers at 42 Invermay Road and stole a cash register and cash approximating $380.
On May 7, he also allegedly entered Midas Launceston at 69 Elizabeth Street and stole a cash register and cash approximately worth $2000.
He will appear in court later this month.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
