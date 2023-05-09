The Examiner
Folk singer Dusty Rusty will spin yarns at Valentino Safe Co.

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 10 2023 - 7:28am, first published 6:00am
Dusty Rusty will travel north from Hobart to spin some yarns at Valentino Safe Co on
From the musings of a true blue Aussie storyteller comes the music of Dusty Rusty, who plays this Saturday at the charming Valentino Safe Co in Lilydale.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

