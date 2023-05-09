From the musings of a true blue Aussie storyteller comes the music of Dusty Rusty, who plays this Saturday at the charming Valentino Safe Co in Lilydale.
For the past few years Dusty has toured around Australia, picking his banjo and spinning yarns on stages along the way.
Valentino Safe Co owner Rudy Valentino said Dusty was a perfect fit to play at the safe shop.
"He's all about storytelling, he's an old soul traveller," Mr Valentino said.
"He spent a lot of time travelling around the country and tells these stories while he sings; we're really looking forward to that style of performing."
Once a month Mr Valentino and his wife, Kate Valentino, transform their Lilydale locksmithing workshop into a gig venue, offering bands a chance to play in a unique atmosphere surrounded by antique safes.
Mr Valentino said they were getting requests from bands around Australia wanting to play the safe shop.
"The feedback we get from bands and visitors is people come out to watch a real show, so ticket buyers know they aren't going to be shoved into some corner of a pub," he said.
"It's not background music and that's what musicians love about it, it's a performance where they get to show they're profession."
He said they're last performance was an open mic night for Lilydale, and showcased 22 musicians ranging from the age of eight to 70.
"We're really excited for Dusty to play, he oozes a real Woody Guthrie vibe," Mr Valentino said.
Dusty Rusty will be supported by Lilydale artist Late to the Party, with doors open at 6pm.
Tickets for Dusty Rusty are available through eventbrite, and announcements for future gigs can be found on Valentino Safe Co's Facebook page or the Launceston Gig Guide.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
