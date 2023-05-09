With its focus on the AFL stadium and measures for inner-city mainlanders, the coming federal budget will "put more pressure on Tasmanians", according to the Liberal Party's senior Tasmanian senator.
Jonathon Duniam said Labor was spending big dollars on projects Tasmanians didn't want, rather than essential services and key priorities in the state.
"Across Tasmania, this budget will result in more pressures on Tasmanians, including from further Labor cuts to vital road, water, hospital, school and other infrastructure projects," he said.
"Given they have spent $240 million on a stadium for elite sport, the Albanese Government needs tonight to match that funding on essential services, projects, and new and upgraded infrastructure across Tasmania," he said.
The budget also needed to deliver on promised projects, such as the community pool at George Town, the St Helens RSL renovation, the Cradle Mountain Cableway and the Mornington Roundabout, he said.
"If they don't do those things, then the Budget will have failed Tasmanians."
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she regarded the number of budget infrastructure, health and cost of living measures in Northern Tasmania as a key litmus test for the Albanese government.
"The government has promised again and again that no Australian would be left behind," she said.
"In tonight's budget, I will be holding them to account on their own values through the lens of how Northern Tasmanians will be supported through a cost of living crisis that we have not seen in many years.
"I would also be closely looking at how infrastructure spend will be targeted in our region, increased access to essential health services and what measures will be available to support small businesses through the uncertain economic times ahead, while also appropriately addressing inflation."
Tasmania's federal Labor backbenchers were less cautious and more optimistic.
Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley said the budget would deliver a boost for struggling Tasmanians.
"This is a responsible budget which will provide broad cost of living relief to Tasmanians struggling with the cost of living," she said.
"Energy bill relief, cheaper medicines and 60-day dispensing, building more social and affordable housing."
Other budget measures already made public include a 15-per-cent bump in wages for aged care workers from July 1, a $2.2 billion Medicare package aimed at making health care more accessible and affordable, and measures to support single parents with children up until age 14.
"It is a budget that is fair and responsible for the economic circumstances facing the Tasmanian community," Senator Polley said.
