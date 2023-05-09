Students from Newstead College took part in planting around 500 trees in the Youngtown Reserve on Tuesday as part of the final Queen's Jubilee celebration.
The tree planting efforts were in partnership with Tamar Natural Resource Management to mark the significant occasion of Her Majesty's Jubilee through community tree planting events across Australia.
Tamar NRM program coordinator Nick Flittner said as part of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year anniversary of her reign last year, tree planting projects were set up around the world, known as the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee program.
"We've got 480 trees for this site, and we hope to keep this program going for the future," Mr Flittner said.
He said schools had a lot of history in the Youngtown Reserve.
"We've been planting trees here for probably eight years now with different schools," he said.
"For eight years we've been planting through this valley and we're going to keep going; essentially, we're putting four or 500 trees in every year."
Founder of sustainability group Plastic Free Launceston, Trish Haeusler, said the trees selected were native to the area and would provide habitats for birds, insects and reptiles and more.
"There's great benefits for residents because they're getting their reserve beautified as well as increasing vegetation," she said.
"We will keep some grassland because there are some endangered species here including a Tussock Skink, which lives in grassy habitats."
She said Newstead College and John Calvin School were long-term contributors to the project.
"We're looking at a long-term plan where schools can come back and have a look at what they've planted," she said.
"I think when there's a community ownership to what's going on, then you're going to get upset if things aren't looked after, so I think that's a really good advantage."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
