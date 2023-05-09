The Examiner
Tasmanian teachers to receive highest annual pay increase in Australia

Updated May 9 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:25pm
Tasmanian teachers will this year receive the highest single-year increase of any Australian state.
Experienced teachers within state schools will have their salaries go up to $111,536 after a majority vote in favour of a new agreement with the government.

