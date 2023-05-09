Progress is well and truly underway for a mural honouring those who have served their country.
The project is in conjunction with the Scottsdale RSL Sub Branch and the Scottsdale RSL and Community Club.
The main reason for the mural is to ensure the sacrifice ... is never forgotten.- Eddie Furnell
Bridport artist Cale Burke has been painting the mural on the side of the Scottsdale RSL Club and Military Museum.
Scottsdale RSL Sub Branch president Eddie Furnell said the official opening was in the near future.
Another scene of Afghanistan is still to be painted, while a diorama with descriptions of each scene represented on the mural and lighting will also be fitted.
"The main reason for the mural is to ensure the sacrifice of the service men and women from the Dorset area through all conflicts is never forgotten," Mr Furnell said.
"We also want to encourage everyone to visit the mural and then also, they may like to visit the museum and the Scottsdale RSL and Community Club as well."
He said the community response so far to the unfinished work had been "phenomenal".
Funding for the project has come from the state government and the Teddy Sheean grants program.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
