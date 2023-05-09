The Supreme Court jury in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of a 36-year-old Campbell Town man visited his former home on Tuesday.
In what is known as a "view" the 14 members of the jury travelled by bus to Shane Geoffrey Barker's address at East street.
Guided by a Department of Public Prosecutions staff member acting as a "shower" they spent about an hour at the property cross referencing their ground observations with diagrams and photographs already tendered in the trial.
Jury members went inside the home where it is believed that Mr Barker deposited ironed shirts and a cake tin on a kitchen bench before going back outside to his driveway where he was shot four times.
A cartridge case was found in an alleyway between the garage and the home.
Justice Robert Pearce and his associate and court staff also travelled on the bus while defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran and Fran McCracken travelled independently.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their former son-in-law about 6.30pm on August 2, 2009.
The bus travelled via Evandale and Nile Rd and Glen Esk Rd to the Midland Highway from where it travelled to Campbell Town.
On Glen Esk Rd was a property named Brambletye where Mr and Mrs Jordan's daughter and Mr Barker's ex=wife Rachel Jordan was living at time of the alleged murder.
The Crown has alleged that Mr Jordan took an unregistered .22 pump action rifle to Brambletye to test fire it in the weeks before Mr Barker's death.
The jury has also heard that the accused told police that they travelled from Swansea to KFC in Kings Meadows via the Nile Rd because of a desire to avoid oncoming headlights on the Midland Highway.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
