A West Tamar woman will mark more than a quarter century of hosting events to help raise money for cancer patients and their families this May.
Janet Beams has held an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea every year since 1997, when the Cancer Council Tasmania first joined the initiative.
"I had people who I knew who had cancer," Ms Beams said.
"My mum had cancer, and I had a sister-in-law who had cancer and later passed away.
"That just sparked me to keep going."
The fundraising stalwart said she had lost track of how much money she had helped raise in that time, but recalled passing the $100,000 mark several years ago.
As she prepared to hold her 26th annual morning tea, Ms Beams said she felt the events over the years were well worth the effort as they brought people together.
"I think the whole concept of it is fantastic," she said.
"It's very important for people to get together and just have a chat and something to eat.
"It's a way of involving a lot of people who perhaps can't make huge donations, but they can all donate in some way."
Ms Beams will host another Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the Winkleigh Hall on May 28 at 10am.
Cancer Council Tasmania says a total of $5.3 million has been raised through Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events.
Money raised through the events supports those affected by cancer, funds cancer research programs and prevention programs, and helps improve support services.
