Quality nurses make the difference with healthcare Advertising Feature

When it comes to your health care, you can rely on the nurses from OneCare. Picture supplied.

Nurses play a fundamental role in delivering high quality care across OneCare's residential aged care homes and home care services. On International Nurses Day, OneCare acting chief executive officer, Natalie Neilson, thanked all nurses who care for the community. The theme for this year's celebration is 'our nurses, our future.'

"On behalf of our residents, families and staff, I would especially like to shine a light on our own caring nurses who do an incredible job of looking after our residents across Tasmania," Natalie said.

Caring for someone has changed over time. Historically, it was a rudimentary medical role, whereas now residential aged-care nurses spend more time with their residents than any other healthcare professional.

"Our nurses provide clinical expertise and journey with residents and their families through a significant transition period from late adulthood to the final stages of life," Natalie said.

She said OneCare valued its team of nurses, their diversity and talents, with everyone sharing the organisation's commitment to put their residents' needs first.

With ongoing professional development and a support team, there are a number of career paths to explore with us. - Natalie Neilson, acting CEO

"Our people - they make all the difference," she said.

With more than 800 employees from all over Tasmania, Natalie said it's important to have specific policies aimed at looking after the organisation's people.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we strive to maintain their physical and mental well-being," she said.

OneCare's philosophy of providing best-practice, people-based care isn't just aimed at residents.

"If there are nurses who want to work in aged care in Tasmania and are passionate about caring for others, we would love to talk to you about the opportunities we have," Natalie said.

OneCare are proud to provide training and practical placement experiences to nursing students and those undergoing education and training in aged care.

"We're committed to helping you take the next step in your aged care career. With ongoing professional development and a support team, there are a number of career paths to explore with us."

This requires a unique blend of attributes and skills, but most importantly, it requires compassion, integrity and a resolute passion for the industry and caring for others.

OneCare employs a range of nurses in a variety of roles working across its aged care facilities and home care services.

"I'd encourage any nurse considering working in the aged-care sector to contact us," she said.