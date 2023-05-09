Local filmmaker Matt Drummond is toasting the successful release of his newest feature film, The Secret Kingdom, which arrived in theatres at the end of April.
The fantasy coming-of-age story was edited in Launceston over two years and released locally at Village Cinemas on April 27.
Mr Drummond, an award-winning director and now Launceston resident, said there were few better locations in the world to "get stuck into the editing process."
"I will definitely be looking to film something here," he said.
"A place like Launceston lends itself to the imagination and fantasy.
"It's in the back of my mind now to film that next project here because of that natural beauty."
Mr Drummond previously lived in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, where he headed a visual effects company and directed two other feature films, My Pet Dinosaur and Dinosaur Island.
His latest release, an all-ages fantasy adventure tale in the mould of The Never Ending Story, follows siblings Peter and Verity as they take a magical journey into The Secret Kingdom.
"This is a film that operates on multiple levels," Mr Drummond said.
"I wanted to explore the underlying themes of anxiety and loss, and you'll see that when you watch the film for a second time.
"When you watch it for the first time, you'll see the spectacle and the magical creates, and then when you watch it again, you'll see a manifestation of those deeper experiences."
The Secret Kingdom, which Mr Drummond wrote, has arrived in cinemas across the country to critical success for its use of visual effects.
"I've sat in the audience alongside families here in Launceston at Village Cinemas and seen it on the big screen," Mr Drummond said.
"And for me, that's one of the best things about it being released here locally; I get to see the reaction of the people.
"To sit with an audience and see how they're reacting, I think that experience is fantastic."
The film is showing now at The Launceston Village Cinemas until May 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.