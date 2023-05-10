A project from citizen science group NatureTrackers has called upon Tasmanians to search the skies in May to survey Wedge-tailed Eagles, a threatened species in Tasmania.
Citizen science co-ordinator Clare Hawkins said since 2018, NatureTrackers had tracked the changing population numbers of different threatened species.
"In 2018 we also launched the Wedge-tailed Eagle project to look at our charismatic endangered Tasmanian eagles and other birds of prey," Dr Hawkins said.
"We've been involving as many of the public as we can persuade and compare a percentage of surveys that are picking up these species each year."
Volunteers can book a section of land on an interactive map and record sightings from their designated area of land, represented as a square.
Dr Hawkins said when working with a species that moves around as much as an eagle, it helped to spread the effort to get an effective sample of what's happening.
"We do that through a booking map and coordinate where we're going to go and then we pick a gap of land that isn't being covered," Dr Hawkins said.
"And that means we get to cover kind of all common environmental conditions."
She said each square, or area of land to cover, was four kilometres by four kilometres.
"The more people involved, the more accurately we get an indication of the numbers," she said.
"So far we've got four years of data and as yet, we would very tentatively say that the numbers are looking quite stable, which is really encouraging," she said.
"We have a PhD student starting at the end of the year at UTAS who will be using these data and various other sources of information to try and get an absolute estimate of population size, and then we can calibrate against that into the long term."
Dr Hawkins said the Tasmanian Wedge-tailed Eagle was exceptionally sensitive to disturbance when breeding and faced a number of threats.
"There's all sorts of ways that we can mess with their breeding which if it happens continuously can really bring their numbers down," Dr Hawkins said.
"Then there's lots of things that unfortunately kill them, and although they have amazing eyes, they're not naturally evolved to spot structures like power lines or wind turbines."
The surveys take place May 12 to 14 and the following weekend from May 26 to 28.
More information on how to register for the survey can be found online at NatureTrackers' website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.