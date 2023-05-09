The proponent of a tourism retreat on Little Dog Island has promised to hand control over a muttonbird rookery to the Flinders Island Aboriginal Association.
The proposal on a private freehold block on an island off Flinders Island has been advertised at the Flinders Council.
"The rookery on Little Dog Island has been used for generations by both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal islanders for cultural and amateur birding," proponent Clem Newton-Brown said.
"This will not change and through this proposal, we will guarantee that this will not change into the future, removing the uncertainty that future owners of the rookery may not allow access."
He said the proposal would be for the perpetual use of the rookery by Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people to be managed by the FIAAI.
Mr Newton-Brown said FIAAI would also be offered a key role in the management of the tourism experience for small groups to visit the island outside of the birding season.
FIAAI president John Clark said if the proposal was approved, the organisation would sit down and talk to the proponent on the matter.
"We are not against development," Mr Clark said.
"What happens if someone else gets it [the freehold property] ... and shuts mutton birding down there completely."
The six-bedroom development application has faced scrutiny from some members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community.
Some have stated concerns regarding the project, including for the future of muttonbirding on the island.
Mr Newton-Brown has worked with the FIAAI for the application of the development and has promised to protect heritage sites.
"The island has a rich history of use for cultural birding and the stories and education around this history for visitors must be done by local Aboriginal people," he said.
"With the support of FIAAI, I hope that we can create in partnership a truly unique cultural experience which will complement other cultural and tourism experiences currently operated and proposed by FIAAI.
"FIAAI is the biggest employer on Flinders Island and we hope that through this proposed partnership we will create many more meaningful jobs in the tourism industry for the local community."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
