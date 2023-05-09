The police officer who was struck by a garbage truck in the Launceston CBD is in good spirits according to the region's top cop.
The male Senior Sergeant sustained several broken bones in the May 2 crash and The Examiner understands the man was transferred from Launceston General Hospital to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said although it would be a long road to recovery, the officer was starting the journey strong.
"He continues to receive first-class treatment at the Alfred," Commander Chambers said.
"His recovery so far has been encouraging and I know he is loving all the well wishes, cards and gifts.
"He is in reasonably good spirits and has strong support from his colleagues."
A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash at the intersection of Paterson and St John Streets remains ongoing.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
