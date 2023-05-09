Will Lisa Weightman take out her fourth Launceston 10k or will she be beaten to the line by another sub-32 minute rival?
All will be revealed on Sunday, June 11.
Izzi Batt-Doyle, who has a personal best of 31.40 minutes, and Leanne Pompeani, who has registered a 31.45 in the past, present as Weightman's biggest threats.
Weightman's 10k PB is 31.50 and she triumphed in 2008, 2012 and 2013.
She's hit form at the right time to try and add 2023 to that list.
In February, she ran the third-fastest marathon ever by an Australian, clocking 2:23.15 hours in Osaka, Japan.
"I'm all set to return to the McGrath Launceston Running Festival after having a 10-year break," she said.
"Lachlan (husband) and I are looking forward to showing our eight-year-old son Peter how beautiful Launceston is.
"The last time I raced here, if I recall it, was a tactical affair as it was a super windy day.
"It's so long ago that super shoes weren't a thing. I'm looking forward to joining the talented women of Australian distance running this year.
"We are all running so well and it's great to be part of such a good story."
Pompeani finished second behind Jess Stenson who broke the course record last year.
The Australian 10,000-metre champion smashed her personal best when she ran 31:45.90 minutes to leap up to number 11 on the Australian all-time list in California last weekend.
"I'm super excited to be coming back to Tassie for the Launceston 10k," she said.
"It is such a good opportunity to run fast times with quality athletes, a flat course and good atmosphere."
She said she felt this year's field would challenge the course record again.
Pompeani ran well at last year's Burnie 10.
"I finished that race feeling like dipping under 32 minutes would be doable," she said.
"More recently I raced in Hobart at Run the Bridge.
"I raced this off a slow recovery from the World Athletics Cross Country Championships and placed as second female, so I'm looking forward to hitting my next road race in Launceston with a fresher body and mind."
Batt-Doyle, who lives in Adelaide, will be keen to get her maiden win after after claiming multiple podiums in Tasmanian road races.
The Tokyo Olympian, who has been transitioning from track running to the roads, recently smashed her marathon PB with 2:27.54 hours in Nagoya, Japan.
Full field for the elite women's Launceston 10km:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
