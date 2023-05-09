The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Trio of big names among Launceston 10 elite women's field

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple winner Lisa Weightman is returning for the Launceston 10. Picture file
Multiple winner Lisa Weightman is returning for the Launceston 10. Picture file

Will Lisa Weightman take out her fourth Launceston 10k or will she be beaten to the line by another sub-32 minute rival?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.