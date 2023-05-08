Help for painkiller prescription addiction

Hundreds of Tasmanians in the throes of addiction are reaching out for the support of state-run opioid drug treatment programs.
Opioids include prescription painkillers such as oxycodone, codeine and morphine, and other-like substances such as fentanyl and heroin.
Tasmania has some of the highest rate of pharmaceutical opioid dispensing across the nation, and the highest consumption of oxycodone and fentanyl than anywhere else.
Tasmanians are dying from opioid prescriptions.
But a state-offered drug treatment program exists to help.
Opioid replacement therapy (ORT) offers a opioid substitute to those accessing the treatment with the aim to stabilise the lives of heroin and other opioid addicts.
These substitutes include suboxone, which is the gateway treatment, the long acting Buprenorphine and methadone.
In 2022, more than 700 Tasmanians accessed the ORT, including 288 across the North and North West and 462 individuals from the South.
Up to 23 general practitioners (GP) prescribed ORT and 76 pharmacies dispensed treatment.
A Health Department spokesperson said individuals can access the ORT program by self-referral or GP, correctional services or other support service referral.
"On the public program, referrals are administered by the Department of Health's Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS), with clients prioritised for assessment," they said.
"As well as improving wellbeing by preventing physical withdrawals, these treatments help stabilise lives of people dependent on opioids and reduce the harms related to drug use."
They said ORT in the form of methadone treatment first became available in Tasmania in the early 1970s.
"ORT is a long-term treatment, with some clients benefiting from the program for many years. Some will successfully withdraw from the program."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.