Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the state government has requested federal funding for Macquarie Point's redevelopment to be excluded from future GST revenue calculations.
But Labor has called the failure to have the request granted during recent funding negotiations reckless and irresponsible.
Labor leader Rebecca White in parliament on Tuesday asked the Premier whether he had negotiated for the $240 million in funding to be excised from future calculations of GST distribution.
She used comments from his predecessor Peter Gutwein in 2019 in which he claimed the state government had funded almost the entirety of the $780 million cost to redevelop the Royal Hobart Hospital because the federal government's $340 million contribution to the project had not been excluded from GST entitlement calculations.
"Premier, can you confirm that you failed to stand up for Tasmanians, and as a result, the federal funding for Macquarie Point will also not be excluded from GST calculations, meaning there is essentially no extra money for the stadium?" Ms White asked in Question Time.
Mr Rockliff said the state government had requested the exclusion.
"It's worth noting the Prime Minister does not have the ability to provide this direction and the only person able to make this direction is the Commonwealth treasurer," he said.
Mr Rockliff added treasurers Michael Ferguson and Jim Chalmers had communicated on the matter.
Later, Labor's treasury spokesman Shane Broad said a failure to negotiate that the funding be excluded from GST calculations was reckless and irresponsible.
"[This] will ensure that Tasmanians are paying virtually the entire cost of his stadium," he said.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor called on details to be released in full on the agreements the state government had entered into with the federal government and AFL regarding Macquarie Point's redevelopment and a Tasmanian team.
"Tasmanians are the ones who are paying the price for your gross and unnecessary largesse, but we don't know what you've signed us up to," she said.
Mr Rockliff said a number of provisions on the team funding and development agreement needed to remain confidential.
"Given the contract has been heavily negotiated, the release of the negotiated position of the AFL may be detrimental to future negotiations of the AFL with third parties and could prejudice for disrupt the relationships the AFL has in respect of similar arrangements," he said.
"Similiarly, the Tasmanian Government considers that disclosure of some specific causes may be detrimental to the state government's ability to negotiate similar transactions in the future."
He said details on the club funding and development agreement, AFL licence conditions, club establishment activities funding arrangements, infrastructure development activities and the club's constitution would be released when they were no longer subject to commercially sensitive cooling-off periods and once various company establishment elements were complete.
"These will occur at various times over the coming months," Mr Rockliff said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
