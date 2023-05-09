The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner takes aim at harm on public servant naming

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt
Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt

Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Commissioner is calling on the Premier to take action against the naming of public servants during parliamentary debate due to the impacts on their mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.