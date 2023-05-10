Launceston United will use Sunday's match against Kingborough as a chance to take stock after their first round of fixtures since joining the NPL Tasmania.
Although the newcomers are still searching for their first point, they have scored in every game since the opening round and stayed within a couple of goals of four opponents with a 3-2 loss to South Hobart probably their standout performance to date.
Coach Fernando Munoz drew a comparison with the English pyramid.
"For us it is like Sheffield United going into the Premier League and knowing they have to play Manchester City next season," he said.
"We are not happy losing every week but it is a process and we believe in our boys.
"Most of my players can play under-21 so they are very young and we only have three with experience of NPL.
"In November, when the club knew we were going NPL, the other clubs were already underway and training so every step for us is behind the others."
United fought back well in Friday's 3-1 loss at City and will be hoping for similar spirit when they host sixth-placed Kingborough (2-0-4) on Sunday.
"For us a much better game," Munoz said of the City game. "We are working the culture for the players to understand that we need to control situations in the game.
"We still need to develop the performance but it was mostly positive - my players did well. It was much better than when we played against Riverside. We started to believe in our abilities and our plan. We played well and tried things.
"Kingborough at home on Sunday on Mother's Day should be a good moment for us and a chance to reflect on the first round of seven games. Sometimes people are nervous and need at least that number of games to make an opinion about every club."
City coach Daniel Syson also described the derby as a learning experience.
"I learned we can be patient," he said. "We struggle to be patient and not try and score every time we go forward."
City (4-0-2) travel to the capital on Saturday to face a South Hobart side which swept aside Riverside 6-0.
"Physically, we have to be at the races because they are a strong side. They are good in transition and very dangerous going forward," Syson said ahead of the third-versus-fourth encounter.
Reliable defenders Alex Jacobs (hamstring) and Juan Hampson (knee) were both late withdrawals last week but should come back into contention.
Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva tore into his young charges at half-time against South Hobart and said they should not be intimidated by more experienced sides.
"We shouldn't be afraid to play against anyone," he said.
"The mood is not great. Noone likes to lose, especially me, I'm a sore loser. But you have to lift your head up, keep walking forward and believe in what we're doing.
"Me and Big L (assistant Lynden Prince), we're trying to rebuild the club and the philosophy and mythology and bring the club where it should be. Since I arrived that's what my plans are."
With one win from their six fixtures to date, second-bottom Olympic are set to host an inconsistent fifth-placed Clarence side with a 2-2-2 record.
