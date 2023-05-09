House sales numbers (1480) across Tasmania were down 20.8 per cent (on March 2022) and the median price has fallen 2.5 per cent

It is taking almost twice as long to sell a house today as it did last year. Average selling time in March 2022 was 23, while in 2023 it has increased to 42 days. Unit sales are very similar (from 19 to 41days).

Whilst house sales in Launceston increased by 10 sales over the March quarter (to 215 sales), year-on-year they were down 22.9 per cent. The median house price dropped 4.9 per cent to $549,000.