Buyers have more choice and say over price with the number of properties for sale significantly increasing, a report has found.
The Real Estate Institute of Tasmania released its March Quarterly Report on Tuesday and it showed the market had slowed.
The median house price in Launceston fell 4.9 per cent to $549,000 over the 12-month period, following the trend of the Greater Hobart prices down 12.1 per cent while the North-West bucked the trend to rise by 1.4 per cent.
"Interest rates increases have impacted housing affordability to such a level that sales number and median prices have declined," the report said.
The biggest impacts were felt with investor numbers and interstate purchaser acquisitions down 59.9 per cent and 52.7 per cent respectively over the quarter.
Launceston had a slight increase in sales numbers, despite there being 103 less transactions across the state.
The report also found across the rental sector there was an easing in vacancy rates resulting in an increase in the number of properties available for rent.
"Unfortunately, very few of these properties fall within the lower affordable rental range being unable to assist those seeking accommodation at that level," the report stated.
REIT president Michael Walsh said there was a visible change in the state's marketplace.
"There are fewer sales occurring; there are more properties coming onto the market and they are taking longer to sell," Mr Walsh said.
"This has given buyers more choice and an opportunity. Sellers are no longer in control."
He said the Institute remained concerned about diminishing investor activity and the impact it could have across all sectors of the state.
"It only highlights the need for the government to seriously priorities and stringently ensure its commitment to affordable housing is pursued," he said.
Other major interstate centres have bottomed out, and have commenced an upward climb, which Mr Walsh said gave him confidence that the worst was in the past.
"We are fortunate that we have not had to endure corrections of the magnitude of the other major mainland centres and hopefully like them, our market will now start a new cycle," he said.
"Few envisaged that interest rates would rise as they have, and the costs of living would reach the heights that they have. These rises have made the quest of those looking to buy or rent more challenging."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
