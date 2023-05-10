The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United's Women's Super League reality check

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 10 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston United's Dani Gunton closes down South Hobart's Bridie Cooling last month. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston United's Dani Gunton closes down South Hobart's Bridie Cooling last month. Picture by Paul Scambler

Two defeats in the last three games has made it clear that Launceston United's Women's Super League title defence will be no formality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.