Two defeats in the last three games has made it clear that Launceston United's Women's Super League title defence will be no formality.
This year's competition is already forming into two leagues within a league with a six-point gap in the middle of the teams.
With Taroona pointless after six games and Clarence and Kingborough both on six points, the early pace-setters are obvious but United (4-0-2) are coming off recent defeats to both leaders South Hobart (5-1-0) and second-placed Devonport (4-1-1).
United coach Nick Rawlinson said much was learned from the 2-0 and 3-0 losses to their closest rivals.
"South Hobart pressed very hard and outplayed us on the day and that's something we want to learn from and it's always a tough game at Valley Road," he said.
United will want to get back into winning ways on Sunday against a Lions team they beat 2-0 in round two but who have a guaranteed threat in six-goal Laura Davis.
Rawlinson said his team are in no doubt of the task ahead.
"Our start has been promising and we hope to build on that.
"Our back four have been playing particularly well and up front Dani (Gunton) has continued to score goals with support from Lucy (Smith) and Courtney (Marten).
"Maddie Lohse has moved up into midfield and been a very important part of the transformation of the team but it's a team game and the whole squad has been playing extremely well. A good team performance so far."
